Nicolas Cage Turned Down a Role in Master of None Season Two

London: Actor Nicolas Cage turned down a role in the Netflix series, Master of None, which has been created by actor-comic Aziz Ansari.

Ansari revealed that he along with co-creator Alan Yang contacted the Snowden actor to do a cameo in the season two of the show, reported The Independent.

"I think we did go out to Cage and quickly received a '... No,'" IndieWire quoted Ansari as stating at an LA screening earlier this week.

The actor is the centre of one of season two's most memorable jokes - he's the star of the fake movie Death Castle - which features in the standout episode 'New York, I Love You.'

They wanted Cage to lend his voice to the film which can be heard off-screen in the episode's final scene.

But Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg voiced Cage instead.

Emma Watson and Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson feature in the fake movie within the episode.

The episode is notable for featuring a completely silent segment starring two deaf characters using only sign language.