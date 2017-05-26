Nicole Kidman Pleads With Women to Support Female Directors

London: Actress Nicole Kidman has pleaded with women to support female directors after less than four per cent of women directed movies in 2016.

The 49-year-old actress is currently starring in The Beguiled, a cinematic adaptation of Thomas P Cullinan's 1966 novel co-starring Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell.

Despite being a female-centric movie directed by Sofia Coppola, Kidman said it's disappointing that female filmmakers are still in the minority, reported Contactmusic.

Speaking at a press conference to promote the movie at the Cannes Film Festival, she said, "Still only about four per cent of women directed the major motion pictures of 2016. That there says it all. I think that's an important thing to say and keep saying.

"Luckily, we had Jane Campion and Sofia here. We as women have to support female directors, that's a given now. Everyone is saying it's so different now - but it isn't. Listen to the statistics."