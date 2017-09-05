Nicole Scherzinger Wants to Start a Family

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she wants to settle down and start a family soon.The 39-year-old singer has been in a relationship with Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov since 2016, reported Femalefirst."In five years time, hopefully I'll have a family. Touring, singing, creating movies, and a family. I want to be like Sade, JLo, Bette Midler - all of them are still killing the game," Scherzinger says.The singer also teases a "dream project" that has been in the pipeline for quite some time."I came into this industry as a musician, an artist, and that's the most important thing for me, to get back to that. I have a project that's my dream project in my heart. I have a vision for it and I want to create that."It's something that I feel hasn't been done before, so I want to take some time to really create that and bring that project, that album and tour, into fruition. It always goes back to the music, touring and singing to the fans, that's my everything."