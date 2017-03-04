Nightmare, Clea May Join Doctor Strange in Next Film, Says the Director



Los Angeles: Scott Derrickson, director of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange, has revealed possible villains for the movie's sequel.

During a Q and A session on Twitter on Friday, a fan asked Derrickson about which villain he was considering for the sequel, to which Derrickson answered: "Possibly Nightmare, but he's a tricky villain to get right. And you can't tell the story of Doctor Strange without eventually dealing with Clea," reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the Marvel world, Clea is Doctor Strange's love interest who rules over the Dark Dimension. Meanwhile, Nightmare is a terrifying villain who was originally meant to be featured in the first "Doctor Strange" movie, but Derrickson and Marvel Head, Kevin Feige, decided to keep the villain out instead.

The villains featured in the first Doctor Strange movie were Kaecilius and dark being Dormammu.

Nightmare will darken the mood of "Doctor Strange" sequel should he appear in it. The villain is the overseer of the Nightmare and Dream Dimension whom Doctor Strange faces down several times in comics.

Doctor Strange will return in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, which will be released in November 2017 and May 2018 respectively.