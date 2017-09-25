Nikkhil Advani Conducts Recce At Rashtrapati Bhavan Complex

You can't help but be awed by the scale and the decorum of government. #rashtrapatibhavan #recce #delhi pic.twitter.com/S6BeM7nFVB — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) September 24, 2017

: Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Sunday posed in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, which he visited to conduct a recce for his new film."You can't help but be awed by the scale and the decorum of government. Rashtrapati Bhavan, recce, Delhi," Advani tweeted on Sunday with a photograph of himself in casuals and a pair of shades.He didn't mention the details of the project that he is conducting a recce for. According to media reports that emerged earlier this month, Advani is set to explore a story around the Batla House encounter, which followed the 2008 serial blasts in Delhi. Two suspected militants were killed in the encounter.The director is credited with titles like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Delhi Safari and D-Day. He also helmed television show P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke -- a story on prisoners of war.His last production was Lucknow Central, a prison escape movie with an ensemble cast.