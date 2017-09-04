GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Nirmala Sitharaman as Defence Minister is Big for Women Empowerment: Randeep Hooda

Nirmala Sitharaman's elevation to Defence Minister is a welcome move, tweeted actor Randeep Hooda

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2017, 8:37 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman as Defence Minister is Big for Women Empowerment: Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda (Image: Instagram/ Randeep Hooda)
Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda says having a woman Defence Minister in the Indian government is one of the biggest signs of women empowerment in the country.

"A woman Defence Minister is one of the biggest signs of women empowerment in any country," Randeep tweeted on Sunday.




Nirmala Sitharaman was on Sunday named India's Defence Minister in a reshuffle-cum-expansion of his council of ministers carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen on the silver screen in the superstar Salman Khan starrer Sultan. He will next be seen in Battle of Saragarhi, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The film is based on the 'Battle of Saragarhi' that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and the Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).
