Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra All Set To Welcome Their First Baby; Share Photos From Baby Shower

Television actors Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra are all set to welcome their first baby in June. The two recently shared pictures from their baby shower and needless to say, they're as adorable as the couple itself.

Karan took to Instagram and shared some photographs from the baby shower where the two of them decided to wear color-coordinated outfits. "We already feel so blessed and excited for this new adventure that's about to begin, looking forward to welcoming our little baby to the world. Thank you each and everyone for coming and making this day more special," he wrote.

The celebrations were attended by their close friends including the likes of designer Rohit K Verma, Rujuta Shah, Rajshri and Sakshi Gulati.

Love my girls #fashionstyle #babyshower #my best friend #bff #party #love #girls #party #mommy # A post shared by Rohit K Verma (@rohitkverma) on May 1, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

The Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was last seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss 10 and is currently a judge in India Dance Week organised by choreographer Sandip Soparrkar while Nisha was last seen in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.

My strength my brothers #love #bff #party #babyshower #fashionista #laugh #daddy to be #lovefashion #pampering @karanhunt @kunal_mehra A post shared by Rohit K Verma (@rohitkverma) on May 1, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The two, who got married in 2012, appeared together in Nach Baliye 5 and bowled over the viewers and judges alike with their sizzling chemistry.