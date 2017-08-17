Nitesh Tiwari Reveals The Scene That Convinced Aamir Khan To Gain Weight For Dangal

Dangal has created history in terms of box-office collection and more since its release. Aamir Khan-starrer has been the most well-received film overseas and the most successful Hindi Film in China. At the ongoing Indian Film Festival Melbourne, CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand spoke to Dangal's director, Nitesh Tiwari about the scene in the film which choked every viewer's throat with tears.The wrestling scene between the father and the daughter was one of the most crucial scenes and as disclosed by Tiwari, it was the one that convinced Aamir to go through a massive transformation throughout the course of the film. He said, "Shooting it was very difficult because Aamir found it difficult to cope with the weight. He used to tell me that he was so fit before but now couldn't even tie his shoelaces because of his transformation."He further revealed how initially Aamir wanted to be a George Clooney-kind of wrestler instead of going through the weight gain procedure. He said, "This was the scene that absolutely convinced Aamir to put on weight. And he is one person who needs answers, if you can answer him he will give his life for the film. He needs to be convinced and rightfully so."Nitesh further added, "I kept telling him that most wrestlers put on weight once you stop exercising, tummy is the first thing that comes out. I told him about the scene which couldn't have worked with a George Clooney kind of wrestler.""If you are still fit and agile, there's no way you'd be losing to your daughter. And you have to lose to your daughter. Then he said yes to putting on weight… and how."Well, Nitish's thoughts definitely provoked Aamir to go through an almost impossible training at the age of 50 and make his part as Mahavir Phogat convincing enough.