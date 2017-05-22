No Bollywood styling for designers Anjalee, Arjun Kapoor

"I love dressing Bollywood actresses, but at the same time, I don't prefer styling for Bollywood movies since it takes a lot of time in coordination. Styling for the entire Bollywood crew takes a lot of time, but in case some great opportunity comes to me, I won't refuse to style garments," Anjalee told IANS.

The designers, who have completed 12 years since launching their brand in the Indian fashion industry, feel their biggest learning is the need to evolve with time.

"My journey as a designer has been more than 20 years. The journey has been a very successful one, but at the same time, a lot of hard work has gone into it. The biggest learning that I have got is that one has to evolve designs year after year since fashion tends to stagnate at all levels," said Arjun Kapoor.

The designer duo feels that "fashion has changed a lot from past to present".

"One thing I feel is that with too many fashion shows/fashion weeks, the repetition has led to a lot of monotony which should/could be avoided," said Anjalee.

Talking about their current engagements, the designer duo has come up with their resort collection Goddess of Spring 2017.

Moving away from the traditional style, this exclusive line involves kaftans that have been made using drape technique with silhouettes, giving it a flowy look. The digital prints and colour fusion curate a breezy, yet elegant look. The fusion of animal as well as floral prints resulted in the colours on the pieces coming out appealing and vibrant.

On being asked about the idea behind the creation, Anjalee said: "I love working with the concept of digital printing and putting it together, so there's a lot of love and fashion which are involved in the collection. I enjoy doing it every year."