No Distortion Of History In Padmavati: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew have reportedly cancelled the shooting for the upcoming film Padmavat after a fringe group vandalised the sets in Jaipur. The protestors accused makers of "distorting the facts about Rani Padmavati" in the historical drama.

While many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Omung Kumar, Sudhir Mishra, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor extended their support to the filmmaker calling the protest 'ridiculous' and 'appalling', none from the cast voiced their opinions.

However, a day after the incident, Deepika Padukone took to Twitter and clarified that there's no distortion of history in the film's plot.

She wrote, "In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati. As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history". She further mentioned that the only aim is to "share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is".

Padmavati, a historical drama, stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The film is based on the story of Rani Padmini, who refused to submit to Emperor Alauddin Khilji when he arrived at the Chittorgarh fort with his army. The queen killed herself along with scores of other women before he stormed the fort.