No Female Lead in Badlapur 2, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan

Mumbai: Amid rumors that actress Deepika Padukone might be part of Badlapur 2, producer Dinesh Vijan says the movie won't have a female lead.

"Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur director) takes two years to write a script for his film. He took similar time for Badlapur as well. He has recently completed the script of Badlapur 2. We give a lot of time to writing in our process of filmmaking... The way we did for Hindi Medium and Raabta as well.

"As soon as Raabta gets released, we will get into the casting of Badlapur 2 and for now I can assure that Badlapur will not have any female lead and as soon as casting of the film gets complete, we will be giving details about it," Vijan said on the sidelines of the success party of Hindi Medium here.

His other film Raabta is in legal trouble after Magadheera producer Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts on Thursday sought an injunction against the release of the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer over copyright infringement.

Commenting on that, Vijan said: "Reincarnation is a very successful genre. There have been films like Karan Arjun, Madhumati and Om Shanti Om in this genre.

"I am a huge fan of Rajamouli and all his films, including Baahubali, so I would never copy him. There has been similarity only in the genre and that has been done in many films, but I would like to show my film to them and assure them that there is no single scene from Magadheera that I have copied in Raabta."

Raabta is slated to release in theaters on June 9.