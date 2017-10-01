No More Reality Shows For Hina Khan After Bigg Boss

Popular TV actor Hina Khan, who made it to top five in Khatron Ke Khiladi and will be seen next in Bigg Boss, said she would not return to reality shows after this."After Bigg Boss, I would like to take a break as I have done back-to-back two reality shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. The break means either I will go back to doing fiction shows or might do films, if anything interesting comes up," said Hina.The actor said she decided to go inside the Big Boss house because she has become mentally confident post her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi."After Khatron Ke Khiladi, they (channel people) asked me if I would do Bigg Boss and I had refused it. After coming back again the offer was there. I felt if something comes your way again and again then one must consider it. For me it is about going inside the house and coming out gracefully," she said.The actor added that she is sensitive but confident enough to handle the pressure and fights."I have done a daily soap for seven years and I was treated like a queen. In both the reality shows I am just a contestant. So doing everything on my own is a challenge."The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said it is not necessary a celebrity, who enjoys a huge fan following, will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss."The show is not about contestant being popular or having a huge fan base, it's all about how and what you do in the house and the stand that you take. Last year a commoner won because people liked him. I don't think celebrities have an advantage."