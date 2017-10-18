No Need to Maintain Continuity Between Different Episodes in a Web Series: Anirban Bhattacharya

Two days after Byomkesh Bakshi, made his web debut on digital content platform Hoichoi, actor Anirban Bhattacharya, who was essaying the role of the Bengali sleuth, said unlike feature films, the concept of continuity in style was not essential in the new medium. The actor, known for his performances in Eagoler Chokh and Dhanonjoy, said the digital medium gave him more freedom to experiment with the look and feel of the character. "There is no need to maintain continuity between different episodes in a web series. You can reinvent yourself in every episode while sticking to some basic traits and characteristics which the role demands," he told PTI.The first episode streamed two popular stories of Byomkesh - Satyanweshi and Pother Kanta. About his preparations, Bhattacharya said, "I have tried to project him as a crime-buster as well as an ordinary human. To think of it, the character has four to five sides to it and I tried portraying them all." The actor also said that he made his preparations without thinking too much about others who had donned the dhoti-clad detective's hat in the past. "As an admirer of author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, who epitomized Bengaliness through his writings and portrayal of fictional characters, including Byomkesh, I tried to depict my understanding of him," Anirban said.The second episode will be streamed on October 21 based on two more popular stories - Makorshar Rosh and Arthamanartham. Asked if the audience would be receptive to the new series after multiple films and soaps on the sleuth's exploits, the actor said the viewers show no sign of fatigue. "The box office success of the recent Byomkesh and Feluda movies show that the Bengali sleuths are still very popular with the audience." Director Sayantan Ghosal was calling the shots of the new series while actor Subrat Dutt was enacting the role of Ajit, the sleuth's assistant and chronicler of his investigations. Bengali film actor Riddhima Ghosh was playing the role of Satyabati, Byomkesh's wife.