1-min read

No One Wants Me Back On Game of Thrones: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran feels that no one wants him back on show Game Of Thrones.

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2017, 1:48 PM IST
File photo of the singer (Image courtesy: Reuters)
London: Singer Ed Sheeran says he had fun doing a cameo in Game of Thrones, but he knows that no one wants him back on the fantasy show.

"No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo," says Ed Sheeran

"I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it," he added.

The Castle on the hill crooner doesn't think his character, a Lannister soldier, survived the loot train attack, in which Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen unleashed her dragon Drogon on the Lannister army.
