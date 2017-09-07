No One Wants Me Back On Game of Thrones: Ed Sheeran

: Singer Ed Sheeran says he had fun doing a cameo in Game of Thrones, but he knows that no one wants him back on the fantasy show."No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo," says Ed Sheeran"I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it," he added.The Castle on the hill crooner doesn't think his character, a Lannister soldier, survived the loot train attack, in which Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen unleashed her dragon Drogon on the Lannister army.