No point in Criticising Celebration of Glamour: Rajkummar Rao on Cannes Film Festival

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, whose movies often travel to film festivals, says there is no point cribbing about how the Indian focus at the 70th Cannes Film Festival is more on glamour and red carpet appearances than the celebration of cinema.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi had recently opened up on how in their times, the experience at the Cannes film jamboree was more about their film and work rather than dressing up.

Asked about his opinion, Rajkummar said, "Yes, but there is no point in criticising that. Every film festival is different. I feel good to see Indian actors are going there, making their presence felt... It is fantastic. I see no point in criticising celebration of glamour."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's photographs from the Cannes red carpet were splashed all over as they represented a global cosmetic brand at the gala, while only one student made movie made it to the fest this year from India.

Rajkummar likes to believe that the Cannes Film Festival is an amalgamation of glamour and cinema.

"I think it is not only Indians, but also people from all over the world are coming there, getting clicked and international media is praising it... There's nothing wrong in that. And I also read articles about Nandita Das's upcoming film 'Manto', they did a launch there. So you see, they (international audience) are getting an exposure to our films as well, so why to criticise?"

The actor is all geared up for his upcoming romantic comedy titled "Behen Hogi Teri" with Shruti Hassan. It is releasing on June 9.