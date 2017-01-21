No Pressure Singing Zaalima in Raees: Harshdeep Kaur

Mumbai: Singer Harshdeep Kaur, the female voice behind the romantic number 'Zaalima' in forthcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, says she "wasn't under any pressure" while singing the number.

"As a female voice of the song, it has to be different than what male singer (Arijit Singh) has sung," Harshdeep said in an interview.

"My concentration was only on how it would be shot or what would be the emotion of the heroine. My priority is to keep the emotion intact and at the same time the song should reach the audience," said the "Katiya Karoon" hitmaker.

"When I heard 'Zaalima' for the first time, I knew this song would be a hit. It's a very catchy song and has a big recall value. For the first time ever we have heard the word 'Zaalima' in a romantic song," the 30-year-old added.

With Bollywood actors getting more attention in the Hindi film fraternity than playback singers, Kaur says that it is due to the kind of visibility the actors have.

"I think actors and singers go hand in hand. Sometimes we say that certain playback singer's voice perfectly suits a certain actor. However, it is true that actors get more stardom than a singer does because they come on screen and audience can see them whereas a singer is recognized through his or her voice only," she said.

Kaur also has songs like Khulke Dulke from Befikre and Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho to her credit.