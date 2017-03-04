No Problem With Salman Khan, says Sanjay Dutt

Agra: Actor Sanjay Dutt says there is nothing wrong between him and superstar Salman Khan.

Sanjay, who has worked with Salman in films like Saajan, Dus and Chal Mere Bhai, reportedly called the Dabangg star "arrogant" in a word association game.

Asked if everything was okay between the two, Sanjay told reporters here: "There's no problem between me and Salman, and there's nothing wrong in being arrogant. Arrogant is not a bad word. It's an expression. I can be arrogant...but a lovable arrogant."

The 57-year-old star is currently shooting for Bhoomi here along with Shekhar Suman and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Talking about new age actors, Sanjay said: "I like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh... Varun Dhawan has done some good work... Alia Bhatt...I think they are really good. They work professionally and perform well."

Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Sanjay in the upcoming biopic, directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Sanjay says he is not nervous about his real life being portrayed on the big screen.

"I'm not nervous about anything...Don't you all know about my life? My things are all out in the open," he said.