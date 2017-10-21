Nobody Stood Up For Me: Lindsay Lohan On Sexual Assault

Actress Lindsay Lohan, who earlier defended accused rapist Harvey Weinstein, says she didn't receive any public support from "most women in America" when she was in an abusive relationship with former fiance Egor Tarabasov.While over three dozen Hollywood actresses have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, Lohan took to Instagram on Wednesday to clarify why she stood behind the movie producer, reports usmagazine.com."Whatever anyone says, I am for women empowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my ex fiance. When not even one person stood up for me while he was abusing me," Lohan wrote alongside a screenshot from the movie Parent Trap.The Mean Girls star accused Tarabasov last year of attempting to strangle and kill her."You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a strong woman, but acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. Be strong let us not blame anyone as karma will always takes its toll," she added.