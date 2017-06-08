Noel Gallagher Donates Song Profits to Charity for Manchester Victims

Manchester: Singer Noel Gallagher has reportedly donated all profits from Oasis hit single Don't look back in anger to charity for victims affected by the May 22 terror attack in Manchester.

Noel faced a backlash from his younger brother Liam Gallagher for missing the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4 to go on a family holiday to Italy.

According to a source, Noel was never approached by Chris Martin or event organiser Scooter Braun to sing at the tribute gig in the first place, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Noel has been getting a real bashing for not being at the gig, which is totally out of order," the source told The Sun newspaper.

"He's been hugely supportive of the cause but hasn't gone public as, in his mind, it's not about him. The fact that he wasn't asked to even perform at any point by any of the organisers makes a mockery of Liam's claims," the source added.