Not a PR Stunt: Ileana D’cruz on Recent Run-in With a Fan

It is comprehensible that any committed fan would have an absolute meltdown on meeting/interacting with his/her favorite celebrity. But don’t you agree there is a difference between being a fan and a fanatic? Isn’t being polite a better option than turning into a psycho? Going by the spurt in the number of instances wherein celebrities are misbehaved with by their admirers, the latter do take things way too far.Actress Ileana Dcruz too had to face an embarrassing situation while promoting her upcoming film Baadshaho.Ileana was quick to take to Twitter to express her agony over the incident. In a series of tweets, she said, "It's a pretty shitty world we live in. I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private and an anonymous life. But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse "fan antics" with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day."While speaking to News18.com, she said, “I was very confused when they said, ‘Kudos to you’, ‘More power to you’. For me, I just said it because I didn’t feel safe. A lot of people said, ‘Why didn’t you take pictures’. If I did take pictures, I would have encouraged them more to misbehave more with me. I would technically even anger them to have them try to do something further. They probably know where I live. I don’t walk around with an entourage. So what happens if I actually encounter them and I’m technically not in the safety of my car? So I’m not sure if it is something that should be hailed. I didn’t want to be hailed. I was basically very annoyed. This is something people need to understand – a basic right as a woman. You can’t be made to feel that way. You are not an object. You are a person. You are a woman. You wouldn’t be doing that to your wife, to your mother, to your sisters; would you? So why would you do that to me? So it was just a moment of frustration. It wasn’t a thing to become a massive saga or become PR stunt of any sort.”