Not Against Love But Would Advise Not To Show Off Openly: Baba Ram Rahim Singh

Mumbai: Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan on Thursday gave a message to the couples ahead of the Valentine's Day: love doesn't need to be exhibited.

"There is a limit to love and what you do openly in the name of love isn't right. Falling in love isn't wrong but one should know how to show your love," Baba Ram Rahim said.

He was speaking at a promotional interview of his upcoming film Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab - MSG Lion Heart-2.

"In foreign countries, people show their love and kisses openly, still most of the divorces happen there. Men-women keep on remarrying there and their children remain deprived of parents' love and care. Do we want to follow their culture," he asked.

Over the years, the Valentine's Day celebrations in the city have also attracted a lot of contempt from some political parties that create disturbances at many places.

The "MSG Lion Heart-1" actor said: "I am not against love but would advise not to show off openly. Love is god and it is the understanding between two people enjoying each other's company, respecting each other's view.

"Don't malign the beautiful emotional feeling which we call love. And then nobody will disturb you to celebrate the day."