Not Attending Events in Pakistan: Shenaz Treasury

Shenaz portrayed a Pakistani character in the 2017 American romantic comedy film The Big Sick, was approached to visit Pakistan for an event.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2017, 4:11 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Shenaz Treasury
Mumbai: Actress Shenaz Treasury has turned down the offer to visit Pakistan for an event.

Shenaz, who had portrayed a Pakistani character in the 2017 American romantic comedy film The Big Sick, was approached to visit Pakistan for an event. However, looking at the current situation between India and Pakistan, the actress decided against going.

"As of now I am not taking events in Pakistan and yes I have turned down the offer since I feel it is not the right time," Shenaz said in a statement.

The actress, who is currently in the Maldives, will soon return to India to promote her upcoming release Kaalakaandi.
