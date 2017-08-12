Not Attending Events in Pakistan: Shenaz Treasury
Shenaz portrayed a Pakistani character in the 2017 American romantic comedy film The Big Sick, was approached to visit Pakistan for an event.
Image: Instagram/ Shenaz Treasury
Mumbai: Actress Shenaz Treasury has turned down the offer to visit Pakistan for an event.
Shenaz, who had portrayed a Pakistani character in the 2017 American romantic comedy film The Big Sick, was approached to visit Pakistan for an event. However, looking at the current situation between India and Pakistan, the actress decided against going.
"As of now I am not taking events in Pakistan and yes I have turned down the offer since I feel it is not the right time," Shenaz said in a statement.
The actress, who is currently in the Maldives, will soon return to India to promote her upcoming release Kaalakaandi.
Shenaz, who had portrayed a Pakistani character in the 2017 American romantic comedy film The Big Sick, was approached to visit Pakistan for an event. However, looking at the current situation between India and Pakistan, the actress decided against going.
"As of now I am not taking events in Pakistan and yes I have turned down the offer since I feel it is not the right time," Shenaz said in a statement.
The actress, who is currently in the Maldives, will soon return to India to promote her upcoming release Kaalakaandi.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yorkshire's Jack Leaning Takes A Stunning Catch in Natwest T20 Blast
- Game Of Thrones: How The Characters Have Transformed Over The Years
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Lipstick Under My Burkha to Fire: 5 Films That Went Against The 'Sanskaari' CBFC