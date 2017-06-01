Not Been Approached For Baaghi 2 Yet, Says Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has brushed aside rumours of starring with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and said she has not been approached for the film yet.

Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi is gearing up for a sequel. The 27-year-old actor will reprise his role as Ronnie in the sequel.

It was recently reported that Kriti and Disha Patani were the top contenders for the second installment of the action-romantic film.

Asked about Baaghi 2, Kriti said, "I am not in the race. I have not been approached so I don't know anything about it. I would love to work with Tiger again as I did my first film with him. We share a special bond. But I have not been approached for the film yet."

Tiger and Kriti worked together in romantic action film Heropanti.

Earlier this month, Tiger unveiled the first poster of Baaghi 2 that will hit the screens on April 27, 2018.

While the first film of the franchise was directed by Sabbir Khan, choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan has been roped in to helm the sequel.

Kriti was talking on the sidelines of a promotional event of her upcoming film Raabta.

"It's going good (referring to promotions of the film). It's just nine days left now for the film to release. We are trying to reach out to as many people as we can and making them aware about the film," the 26-year-old actress said.

Also starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao and Deepika Padukone in cameo appearances, Raabta marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan.

The romantic-thriller releases on June 9.