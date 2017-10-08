Not Celebrating 75th Birthday, Diwali: Amitabh Bachchan
Though he didn't give the reason, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in March after several days of illness.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Mumbai: Megaastar Amitabh Bachchan says this year he will not be celebrating the festival of lights Diwali or his 75th birthday, which falls on October 11.
Though he didn't give the reason, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in March after several days of illness.
"India thrash Australia in T20, Pink Panthers' extraordinary convincing win, thunderstorm cancels shoot, 30 million on Twitter, and just for your information... no Diwali celebration this year," Amitabh tweeted on Saturday night.
The Piku star shared more details on his blog.
"No, there is no celebration of any kind for the 75th and there's no possibility of my presence here in the city. They speculate...They aver, they get to know from their 'sources', details which can be completely wrong at times... one wishes to be those sources - for we, never ever know who or what they are," Amitabh wrote.
Though he didn't give the reason, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in March after several days of illness.
"India thrash Australia in T20, Pink Panthers' extraordinary convincing win, thunderstorm cancels shoot, 30 million on Twitter, and just for your information... no Diwali celebration this year," Amitabh tweeted on Saturday night.
T 2751 - NEWS BREAK : India thrash Aus in T20, Pink Panthers extraordinary convincing win, thunderstorm cancels shoot, 30 million on T pic.twitter.com/4dUn7h5N49— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 7, 2017
T 2571 - .... and just for your information .. no Diwali celebration this year !! pic.twitter.com/ux3GvzJxWF— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 7, 2017
The Piku star shared more details on his blog.
"No, there is no celebration of any kind for the 75th and there's no possibility of my presence here in the city. They speculate...They aver, they get to know from their 'sources', details which can be completely wrong at times... one wishes to be those sources - for we, never ever know who or what they are," Amitabh wrote.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia, Ranbir Talk About Each Other's 'Presence' On Social Media
- How Bacardi Was Exorcised from Cuba by Fidel Castro
- Bankrupt Boris Becker Refutes Rumors; Won't Sell Wimbledon Trophies
- Karva Chauth 2017: 5 Bollywood Scenes That Perfectly Capture The Essence Of This Festival
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer