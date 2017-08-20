Not Focusing on Films At the Moment: Pernia Qureshi

Fashion entrepreneur and stylist Pernia Qureshi, who made her Bollywood debut with Muzaffar Ali's, says that she is not focusing on movies currently as she has other priorities."Films is not something I'm focusing on at the moment. I'm not opposed to them but at the same time I'm not active in that field. My focus right now is my pop up shop and my classical dance career," Pernia said on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017 where she walked for brand Monika Nidhii.Delhi-based duo Monica and Nidhii brought together a line that was experimental in its own way.The silhouettes were an ode to the Victorian era, while a contemporary twist was given to the ballroom skirts teamed with well-tailored corsets, cholis, cropped tops with elongated sleeves and capes with feather and fringe detail along with a metallic sari that sparkled like pixie dust. Waists were cinched to add a more figure-hugging accent to the collection.Georgette, tulle, organza, satin and crepe were the fabrics chosen to construct this mystical labour of love. Salmon pink, colonial blue, Edwardian vanilla and jade were the hues picked to glorify the narration of tales from the ancient period.Pernia walked the ramp in an embellished ivory lehenga with stylised choli that had intricate details. It was the perfect winter wedding outfit for the New Age women."I think their clothes are feminine, pretty and commercial. They will appeal to a lot of girls and the collection will do very well. The aim should be to create something beautiful that will also sell. I think they have achieved that quite well," she said.