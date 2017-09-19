Not Playing Victim To Get Out Of Touring: Lady Gaga

: Singer Lady Gaga, who was hospitalized after suffering severe pain, has thanked her fans for their support and insisted that she is not 'playing the victim' after canceling her tour.The singer has been forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to suffering from chronic pain.She took to Twitter to share an image of herself clutching a rosary bead, as well as a statement to her fans. In the lengthy statement, she said she needs to be with her doctors.It read: "I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference."I use the word 'suffer' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans."I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much."Gaga also shared a statement about her Joanna World Tour being rescheduled.It said: "Live Nation confirmed today the European leg of Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour Concert has unfortunately been postponed until early 2018."