Not Possible For Everybody To Like You: Mouni Roy

New Delhi: TV actress Mouni Roy, who is currently seen in the TV show "Naagin 2", says it isn't possible to keep everyone happy in the industry.

A lot of TV shows like""Naagin" and "Sasural Simar Ka" have been criticised for being regressive. But Mouni says that the flak doesn't bother her.

"I have been around in the industry a lot to know that not everybody is going to like you and not everybody is going to agree with what you are doing. I respect everybody's opinion," Mouni told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

She added: "'Naagin 2' is a fantasy fiction. It was presented like that too. I know shows that promise something else and give something else, but here that is not the case."

The actress, who was also seen in the song "Ki kariye nachna aaonda nahin" in the film "Tum Bin II", also said that in the end it is the audiences' call over what to watch and what to skip.

"We don't force, we don't shove it down anybody's throat," she added.