Not Somebody Who's Ever Been in a Rat Race: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, now a co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City, says he has never been in any rat race."My connect with FC Pune City has been there since the first season of ISL. I am huge fan of football for many years. I have followed world football -- whether it is European or South American, all the leagues. I think I was a very excited person when the league came to India."When we have a proper official league at this level, with the telecast, infrastructure, performance and stature of players, but it doesn't mean you have to always jump right in. Sometimes you end up taking on something in a hurry, which doesn't find the right connect with people. I am not somebody who has ever been in a rat race," Arjun said here on Thursday.He said he has always been excited to connect with the correct people."You also have to wait for the right opportunity and right fit and now I found it," Arjun said about becoming the owner of the team so late in the season.Arjun said he feels ready to pursue his passion in various ways."After working five and a half years in the film line, now I am in a position where I can expand my horizons and I would like to pursue my passions in various ways. This has happened at the correct time."The new ISL season will start on November 17.