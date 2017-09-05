Not Speaking to Kim a Big Loss, says Caitlyn Jenner

Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner says that not speaking to step daughter Kim Kardashian has been a big loss in her life.During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Caitlyn talked about her strained relationship with the Kardashian family, reports metro.co.uk.When host Piers Morgan asked her about her relationship with the Kardashian family since she underwent her sex change and divorced Kris Jenner, Caitlyn said that she has a great relationship with her biological daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.But her relationship with step children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Kardashian is not good.Caitlyn explained that Kim was supportive when she initially announced she was to transition, saying: "She's been very good on it."But now she's lost touch with Kim, Caitlyn said: "It's a big loss in my life not having her there anymore and to me I mean that's sad."I love Kim. She's a great person. I have such respect for her as a mother, as a business person, but like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that's okay. I love that about her. It's unfortunate because actually, Kim was the first one I talked to about this issue (being transgender), she was very straightforward with me."I love all my children, I raised them, I spent almost 25 years of my life with all these kids."