Noted Poet Rahat Indori Turns Down Mushaira Invite From Pakistan

Indore: Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori has rejected an offer to be part of international mushaira to be held in Pakistan. His son, Satlaj Rahat, who is also a poet, has affirmed that he won’t take part in the convention either.

Satlaj has stated that he and his father received an invite for the upcoming mushaira few days back. The event is set to take place in Karachi on March 22. Several noted poets of international repute are due to take part in this convention.

“Several noted poets have persuaded my father to be there in the mushaira but he has stood his ground and is firm on his decision,” says Satlaj.

Interestingly, when Rahat Indori was asked to comment on his decision, he stated that he had decided not to attend the event owing to a busy schedule and prior work commitments.

The mushaira invite that has been sent to Indori. Photo via Hindi News18

Indori and his son came back recently from an event in Saudi Arabia where their writings were praised highly by the locals especially those with Pak origin. Following this, the organisers in Karachi were keen to have Indori on their invitees’ list.