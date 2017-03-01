Noted Writer Tarak Mehta Passes Away at 87

Taarak Mehta, Indian columnist, humorist, writer and playwright, who has garnered huge popularity for his column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma in Gujarati language is no more. The noted writer passed away at 87 after prolonged illness.

Saddened by the death of Tarak Mehta - humorist & columnist. He always brought smile to our faces. My condolences to family members. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 1, 2017

Mehta has translated and adapted several comedies into Gujarati, and has been popular in Gujarati theatre.

In 2008 SAB TV began a show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which draws its content from his column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma. Such has been the content of the show that it has become extremely popular with the masses.

Tarak Mehta ji is no more! Big lose to Gujarati Literature #RIPTarakMehta pic.twitter.com/kUjfBYuY5H — Pankaj Shukla (@iPankajShukla) March 1, 2017

As soon as the news was out on Wednesday morning, condolences poured in from fans as they took to Twitter to show their support. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also extended his condolence on hearing the news.

Saddened by the death of Tarak Mehta - humorist & columnist. He always brought smile to our faces. My condolences to family members. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 1, 2017

Tarak Mehta is no more! Big lose to Gujarati Literature #RIPTarakMehta — Mihir Raval (@raval_mih) March 1, 2017

Tarak Mehta ji is no more!

J writer Tarak Mehta passes

away in Ahmedabad at age of 88 #RIPTarakMehta — kulwinder (@kulwindersain18) March 1, 2017

#RIPTarakMehta

U always makes us smile by ur books pic.twitter.com/X0elmMAB11 — आदिवासी (@lionheart1288) March 1, 2017

Writer Tarak mehta was one of the best comedy writer in India ,He will be always in our memories ,#RipTarakMehta — shantanu (@shantanu101) March 1, 2017