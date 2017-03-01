  • Associate Sponsor
1-min read

Noted Writer Tarak Mehta Passes Away at 87

News18.com

Updated: March 1, 2017, 11:19 AM IST
Image: Twitter

Taarak Mehta, Indian columnist, humorist, writer and playwright, who has garnered huge popularity for his column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma in Gujarati language is no more. The noted writer passed away at 87 after prolonged illness.

Mehta has translated and adapted several comedies into Gujarati, and has been popular in Gujarati theatre.

In 2008 SAB TV began a show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which draws its content from his column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma. Such has been the content of the show that it has become extremely popular with the masses.

As soon as the news was out on Wednesday morning, condolences poured in from fans as they took to Twitter to show their support. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also extended his condolence on hearing the news.

First Published: March 1, 2017, 10:50 AM IST
