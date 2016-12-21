Nothing Has Changed: Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik on Their Reunion as Indian Idol Judges

Mumbai: As the musical reality show Indian Idol 9 is all set to start, judges Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan said they did not feel the gap of 12 years.

"When we came back and sat through the audition, it felt like yesterday when we listened to so many new talents and had our fight, fun and talk over music," said music director Anu Malik.

"We did not feel the gap of 12 years," added Malik, who was present along with Farah Khan and Sonu Nigum for the launch of the show here.

Sharing her experience, Farah Khan said: "The moment we went to the set, we started from where we ended, nothing has changed we are bonded over music and there is a great friendship."

"Within five minutes, I and Anu had two fights and we sorted that out within 10 minutes. 'Indian Idol' will remain a very special show for me because I started my television career with this show," she added.

"I and Anu are engrossed in music, its technical aspect, voice quality of a participant," Sonu Nigam said.

"Being a dancer-choreographer, Farah has a strong sense of music that reflects on her judgment and gives us the new perspective of an audience that adds up to the process of judging a talent," he added.

Following the traditional format of the show, among 140 chosen participants, through various rounds, judges finally have chosen 14 participants who would be judged by the audience through votes.

Asked about the good and bad part of judging such an iconic show, Farah said: "I think choosing the best from so many beautiful talented singers was a tough task and we felt bad to reject some of them."

"All of them were really really talented singers," she said.

Seconding her comment, Anu Malik said: "Being objective and rejecting was the bad experience."

Indian Idol Season 9 is starting from December 24 December and would be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.