Now Malayalam Movie on LGBT Denied Certification by CBFC

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused certification to Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes for "glorifying the subject of gay and homosexual relationship".

"It is official, Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani (CBFC Chairperson) put the final nail in my coffin," the film's director Jayan Cherian posted on his Facebook account on Thursday.

Cherian also shared the letter from the CBFC, where the reason for refusal of certificate has been given.

It reads: "The second Revising Committee felt that the film is glorifying the subject of gay and homosexual relationship, nudity accentuating vital parts of male body (in paintings) in closed shots in the whole movie."

"The film is explicit of scene offending Hindu sensibilities depicting vulgarity and obscenity through the movie. The religion of 'Hindu' is portrayed in a derogatory manner especially Lord Hanuman (shown in a poor light as gay) which may cause law and order problem in the society."

"The film contains posters depicting homosexuality throughout the movie and derogatory remarks against women. Abusive language is used in most of the places and also a female Muslim character is shown masturbating. The film has references to Hindu organisations indirectly which is unwarranted."

The film tells the story of three young people, Haris, a gay painter; Vishnu, a rural kabaddi player and their friend Sia, an activist, who refuse to conform to dominant norms of femininity, struggle to find space and happiness in a conservative Indian city.

Last month, Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha was also denied a certificate by CBFC.