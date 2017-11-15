Nude Trailer: This is the Film That's Been Kept Out of IFFI

Ravi Jadhav's Nude, which was supposed to open the Indian Panorama section of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), was dropped from the final list unveiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. While not much was known about the whys and wherefores of the film, the makers decided to drop its poignant trailer on Tuesday night.The film's trailer outlines the story of women who work as nude models for the artists and their struggles of hiding the profession from their loved ones through evocative visuals and few words. And in particular, revolves around the life of an abused wife, played by Kalyanee Mular, who flees from her village with her son and goes to live with her aunt (Chhaya Kadam) in a Mumbai slum. She soon finds her way to Sir JJ School of Art wherein she finds the actual truth behind her aunt’s income.Towards the end of the trailer, an astute artist (Naseeruddin Shah) says, “Clothes are meant to cover the body, not the soul and I attempt to seek the soul through my work.”Both S Durga and Nude were recommended for the Indian Panorama section by a 13-member jury but were eventually dropped.