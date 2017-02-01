»
Oceans 8 First Look: Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Others Have Their Game-Faces On

First published: February 1, 2017, 11:34 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Image: Twitter/Rihanna

The first photo of much anticipated all-women Oceans 8 is out and it will make you eager for a motion teaser. Warner Bros. has given fans first peek at the all-female reboot of the crime-thriller series.

The photo released features Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, all dressed up, riding the New York City subway with their game-faces on.

The film follows Bullock’s character, Debbie Ocean, as she attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded Met Gala. Bullock’s character assembles a team of crooks to plan the heist

Undoubtedly, the gorgeous crew looks deadly! Oceans 8 will release on June 8, 2018.

