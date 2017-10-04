October Is a Very Special Month For Me: Akkineni Nagarjuna

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna says the month of October is special for two reasons - his son Naga Chaitanya is getting married and his forthcoming Telugu horror-thriller Raju Gari Gadhi 2, in which he plays a mentalist, is set for release.Chaitanya is marrying actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday in Goa."This is a very special month for me. My son is getting married and our families can't be happier. It's going to be a very simple wedding with just about 100 guests. The first ceremony will take place on Friday and the second one on Saturday," said Nagarjuna.He confirmed that the reception will take place in Hyderabad. However, the date is yet to be finalized."Both of them will be busy with their film commitments even after the wedding. As per their convenience, we will finalise the date for reception and announce soon," he said.Nagarjuna, on the other hand, is excited for Raju Gari Gadhi 2, due for release this Diwali."When the director narrated the subject, I immediately said 'yes' to this project, because I always believe in supernatural power. However, this is not only a horror or comedy film. It's a family drama and emotions will work across audiences of all age groups," he said.In the film, directed by Ohmkar, Nagarjuna's character has a relationship with a soul and can talk to her.Interestingly, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 also stars Samantha, his future daughter-in-law.Nagarjuna said he didn't suggest her name for the project."People thought I wanted her to be cast. That's not true. I didn't recommend her. In fact, I didn't want to see her play a ghost right before marriage," he added.