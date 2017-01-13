There are actors who taste success with just one hit and there are others, who take their own sweet time to set a mark and one such actor is Aditya Roy Kapur. Despite hailing from a film background, Aditya chose a different route to enter the entertainment industry. Remember when he was a VJ and thousands of girls swooned over his curly hair? Soon, he made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams in 2009 and then followed a series of roles in Action Replayy and Guzaarish. Even though the actor chose supporting roles in the beginning, his persona soon struck a chord and earned him one of the top grossers of 2013 – Aashiqui 2.

With his nuanced portrayal of a lover boy, he quickly became a poster boy for many. The film also gifted Bollywood a dependable pair - Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor. He then came out shining like a star post his stint in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and grabbed attention with films like Daawat-e-Ishq’ and Fitoor, even though they weren’t largely successful at the box office.

But then, taking risks is what makes him the heart throb that he is. The actor, will now be seen in OK Jaanu, the remake of a superhit Tamil film OK Kanmani, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Mani Ratnam’s directorial was loved not just by the audience of Tamil cinema but even a handful of Hindi audience too. And why shouldn’t it? A combination of perfect cinematography, sizzling chemistry, AR Rahman’s music and close-to-life situations made it just the perfect watch.

Considering that he’s opted for something which has already etched its mark in the hearts of cinema lovers, it looks like a big gamble. To this, Aditya says, “Our only expectation is to meet the expectations of people. Before the release of any film, there’s a lot of pressure. But this time, there’s also a confidence - because the film has already been accepted, the screenplay is also loved by the people. There’s pressure but there’s confidence too.”

The actor, on his visit to the capital, addressed the media along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. In a free-wheeling candid chat with the media, Aditya spoke his heart out on topics spanning from his upcoming film ‘OK Jaanu’ to failures at the box-office . Here are some excerpts from the interaction.

On his role in OK Jaanu

“This role was actually quite interesting for me. The last couple of films that I’ve done and the characters I‘ve played have been very particular characters – been either from Kashmir or Lucknow – there has always been a certain mood. In the capacity of a leading man, I have never done a light-hearted romance. I think in this kind of genre, you can bring your own personality to the role and that’s what Shaad wanted. He wanted me to bring my own persona, charm and personality. So I didn’t want to over prepare for this role – just had to capture the mind space of a 24-year-old who has big dreams and is easy going and isn’t taking any relationship seriously. So, it kind of reminded me of myself when I was 24.

On acting as a profession

“It is a job that can make you feel insecure but you have to be sure if this is what you want to do. You don’t know where your next job is coming from. You need someone to call you, someone to employ you, so that can be a little unsettling at times. Sometimes you’re just floating and you’re waiting. Secondly, it’s a cliche thing to say but don't take the success too seriously and don’t take the failure as the end of the world. Films don't work only for one reason and fail only for one reason. So you shouldn’t beat yourself over it. “

On Box-office failures

“It definitely affects you. You put so much hard work into a film There are so many expectations and there is so much involved, not only money, but it is important to introspect after those things and we feel bad. But it is part of the business. I started my career with three films that didn't do well, and a couple of them did and then a couple didn't. It’s a good learning about how this business is. It changes Friday to Friday. As long as your perception and sense isn’t shaken in yourself, you don’t treat yourself how people treat you and you hold your confidence, it all goes fine.”

On only sticking one genre - the lover-boy image

“I think it's a coincidence that those are the scripts I have liked so far. It's not a conscious decision that I only want to do romantic films. I love all kinds of genres. I grew up watching action movies. I would love to do an action film. I have been offered action and comedy films but they’ve not connected with me. So it's a coincidence that this is how it has turned out. I would like to experiment. I am looking for different genres to do now. Once you’ve failed in couple of genres only then they say you’re good in one, but if you haven’t tried it, then they don’t slot you.”

On live-in relationships

“I am definitely open about live-in relationships... I have never been in an live-in relationship before. After an actual experience, only then you list down the pros and cons. But it should be with the right person and at the right time. Also, I wouldn't want to do something my parents aren't happy with so it has to be done respectfully.”

On the institution of marriage

“Marriage is not a passé. As an institution, I respect it. It’s a manmade institution and I think most people get married it’s because there’s some weight in that institution and it has something relevance. Live-in relationships and marriages don’t have to be mutually exclusive. I think most people in live-in relationships end up either getting married or then breaking up. But marriage as an institution is not under any threat.”

On his love for writing songs

“Even I don’t know. Sometimes I’m just sitting like that and a line pops up in my head – so something is created out of it. I don’t really sit and think what I’m going to write about. Actually I don’t know – something happens. I want to create an album. It’s been 8-9 years that I’ve played the guitar – I’ve written too many songs but actually it’s all lying in my cupboard. Need to do something about it.”