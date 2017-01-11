Of all the songs in OK Kanmani, Kaara Aattakkaara was the most-loved track. And now AR Rahman, who composed the original album, recreates the magic of OK Kanmani with this new song Kaara Fankaara for the audience. The peppy lyrics have been penned by Navneet Virk, Kaly, Hard Kaur & ADK. The music video of this feel-good upbeat number shows the daily life ups and downs of the lead characters Adi and Tara. OK Jaanu, the official remake of the Tamil hit film, stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The song will surely get you excited for the film's release.