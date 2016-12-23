After Humma Humma and a breezy title track, OK Jaanu makers have released the slow romantic track of the film, Enna Sona.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Enna Sona beautifully captures their relationship and what the two characters mean to each other. Written by Gulzar, the music has been given by AR Rahman. Arijit Singh has sung the song making it all the more surreal.

The song might not be the most romantic number released this year but it has its own charm.

Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu is a remake of Mani Ratnam's O Kandhal Kanmani. The film is slated to release on January 13, next year.