Aditya-Shraddha's Ok Jaanu Movie Review: Live

Shaad Ali is back with another coming of age romance, Ok Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The remake of Mani Ratnam's successful Tamil romantic drama O Kadhal Kanmani is about young love, live-in relationships and progressive thinking.

The story is about a young couple who decides to live in for a while and figure out life as it comes. Their approach towards life and commitment changes once they deal with situations involving an elderly married couple.

The Tamil version was a critical and commercial success in the south because of the chemistry of its lead pair Dulquer Salmaan-Nithya, and AR Rahman's music. While Shaad Ali has managed to rope in Rahman and Gulzar for a perfect musical touch, OK Jaanu is going to be the testing waters for Aditya and Shraddha who mesmerised the audience in Aashiqui 2 earlier.

Will the lead pair's chemistry be able to charm the audience once again? Will the film be able to live up to the expectations of the original? Sameeksha from News18 is inside the theatres to find out

