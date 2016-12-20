Ok Jaanu Title Track Will Make You Forgive the Makers for the Humma Song

Finally! The refreshing, soulful, beautiful title track of Ok Jaanu is out and it will instantly connect with the listener. Sung by the film's compsoer himself, AR Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh- the song has been penned by Gulzar and is breezy affair featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The video has the two going to some of Mumbai's iconic structures and living it up.

For those who hated The Humma Song from the film, which was released a few days back, the title track will make you forgive the makers for it and you will find yourself humming the song in no time.

Ok Jaanu, directed by Shaad Ali, is a Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Ok Kanmani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 13 January.