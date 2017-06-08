Okja: Meet This Summer's Most Unlikely Hero Mija

This summer, meet unexpected heroes defying their age with their strong will.

Mija is the young star of Bong Joon Ho's Okja, a farm girl from the mountains of South Korea who discovers the surprising lengths she's willing to go to in order to protect the one she loves most: her best friend and Super Pig...Okja.

When Okja is abducted by a nefarious multinational corporation, she embarks on a journey across the globe, that stretches her geographical and emotional boundaries, unleashing an unexpected inner strength that rivals anything else you’ll see this summer.

Bong Joon-ho's socially conscious movie about a massive pig and the girl who tries to save it from being slaughtered has been received well by the critics and even got a standing ovation at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano in key roles.

The Netflix original is set to release on June 28.