One of Bollywood's finest actors, Om Puri, passed away Friday morning leaving the cinema world in grief. Puri who won accolades for his performances in films like Bhavni Bhavai (1980), Sadgati (1981), Ardh Satya (1982), Mirch Masala (1986) and Dharavi and many others, was one of the popular faces in the west as well.

Om Puri was one of the earliest actors of Indian Cinema to work in English films and series. After making his film debut in 1976, Puri made his debut in west in British Miniseries The Jewel in The Crown in 1984. His last west appearance was in American comedy-drama A Hundred Foot Journey in 2014. He also made his Pakistani debut in 2016's Actor in Law, which was also his final appearance as an actor outside India.

Remembering the versatile actor, let's take a look at his crossover project that proved his acting prowess to the world.

City of Joy

City of Joy a British drama film directed by Roland Joffé based upon the novel of the same name by Dominique Lapierre, looked at poverty in then-modern India, specifically life in the slums. The film stars Patrick Swayze Shabana Azmi. along with Om Puri. The actor played the role of a rural farmer who even after lot of hardships looked at life with optimism.

East Is East

Om Puri again starred in a British film East is East, portraying the Pakistani family man George Khan who is image conscious and wants his children to stay with their roots. The film was a success and established Om Puri as an actor in western cinema. A sequel of the film, West is West was released 2011, due to the popularity of the Khan family.

The Parole Officer





A British comedy, The Parole Officer, saw Om Puri in the role of a former criminal who agrees to help his probation officer in proving his innocence after a murder accusation. The film once again showed the versatility of the actor as he played a goofy George. The Parole Officer was received well and made western critics take of Om Puri.

White Teeth

White Teeth, a 2002 British TV Miniseries again proved Om Puri's mettle. Puri played the central role of Samad Miah Iqbal who encounters a turning point in his life, with background cameos from other characters. The series spanned 20 years of three cultures, chronicling the interlinked stories of three families over three generations in a multicultural area of north-west London from 1974 to 1992.

The Hundred Foot Journey

One of Om Puri's most recognised work, The Hundred-Foot Journey saw him romancing Helen Mirren. The interesting story of dreams, hopes and food saw Puri in the character of Papa Khan, a patriarch who wants to taste success in mainland Europe.

Be it Indian Cinema or films and series in the west Om Puri conquered it all with his acting skills. The talents of Om Puri established him as a versatile actor from the east and his films will always keep his legacy alive.