Om Puri is a Magnum Opus Who Should be Celebrated: Amit Behl

Mumbai: Several actors and filmmakers from the entertainment fraternity organised an event to celebrate the National Award winner late Om Puri, who was known his baritone voice.

Cine and Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA) along with Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association came together to celebrate Puri's life and body of work here at ISKCON Auditorium in Juhu, Mumbai.

Joint Secretary of CINTAA Amit Behl, told IANS over phone, "There has been too much grief around Om Puri's death, and a lot of people have paid tributes to him. But Om Puri is a magnum opus who should be celebrated."

Giving a better insight of the event, Behl said, "As President of CINTAA, he never let us feel he is The Om Puri. He is an eternal inspiration to us. At CINTAA, when we discussed this internally, everyone including Manoj Joshi, Deepak Qazir and Suneel Sinha, who are a part of our core committee, unanimously felt that we should celebrate his life."

" Ashoke Pandit ji and Ashwini Choudhary of IMPPA and IFTDA were more than happy in joining us. Zama Habib and others from the Writers' Association will also be speaking on Om Puri ji on that evening," he added.

The veteran actor passed away on January 6 due to heart attack. Two of his films -- The Ghazi Attack and Viceroy's House are releasing in February and March respectively. He was also shooting for Salman Khan's upcoming film Tubelight.

Behl, who would like to remember Om Puri for his smiling face, lovely bear hug, his down-to-earth nature and his realistic performances in films, said, "Om ji has been our President and was trained by the same Guru who trained Sushant Singh and myself. He is a role model for 90 per cent serious actors in this country. And he left this industry on a high with over four films awaiting release."

"He was truly a global performer. And in the three hours that we at CINTAA, IFTDA and IMPPA celebrate this magnum opus called Om Puri, I am sure he will join us in the celebrations," he said.