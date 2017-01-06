10 Dialogues of Om Puri That'll be Remembered For Years To Come

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Mumbai residence. Bollywood woke up to the sad news of Om Puri's demise and several actors took to Twitter to express grief.

Om Puri, who made his film debut with the Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal in 1976, won several accolades for his performances. The actor who was the recipient of Padma Shri appeared not just in mainstream Bollywood cinema but Pakistani, British and Hollywood films as well. In fact, Puri was one of the key actors along with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, who started the wave of art films.

We bring you some of the most memorable dialogues from Om Puri's filmography that will be remembered for years to come.

