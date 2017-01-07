Veteran actor Om Puri, who will be remembered for his contribution to parallel and new wave cinema, passed away on on Friday morning. He was 66. The actor has several stellar performances - particularly in Ardh Satya, Aakrosh and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron , was also known for his Hollywood movies such as East Is East and City of Joy. The actor breathed his last on January 6 after succumbing to massive heart attack.

As soon as the news of Puri's demise was confirmed, the Bollywood fraternity took to Twitter to express grief. (Photos: Yogen Shah)

Puri's body being brought to the funeral site.

Puri's funeral took place in Mumbai. As reports suggest, last rites began around 6.45 pm on Friday and were conducted at the Oshiwara crematorium.

His fans queued on streets to catch the last glimpse of the veteran actor.

Om and Nandita Puri's son Ishaan lit the actor's funeral pyre.

Colleagues Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anupam Kher and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra pay tribute to Puri.

Actors Randeep Hooda, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nawazuddin and Paresh Rawal pay tribute to the veteran actor.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Sonu Nigam also paid their last respects to Puri.

Ila Arun, Kabir Khan and Satish Kaushik also attended Puri's funeral.

Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpai, and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at the funeral site.

Shekhar Suman, Prakash Jhan and Anil Kapoor were also seen.

Shyam Benegal and Vidya Valan were also spotted.

While Shabana looks shocked, Supriya Pathak couldn't contain her grief.