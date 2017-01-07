»
1-min read

Om Puri's Last Rites Performed: Son Ishaan Lights Pyre; Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan Pay Tribute

News18.com

First published: January 7, 2017, 7:30 AM IST | Updated: 20 hours ago
Photos: Yogen Shah

Veteran actor Om Puri, who will be remembered for his contribution to parallel and new wave cinema, passed away on on Friday morning. He was 66. The actor has several stellar performances - particularly in Ardh Satya, Aakrosh and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron , was also known for his Hollywood movies such as East Is East and City of Joy. The actor breathed his last on January 6 after succumbing to massive heart attack.

As soon as the news of Puri's demise was confirmed, the Bollywood fraternity took to Twitter to express grief. (Photos: Yogen Shah)

Puri's body being brought to the funeral site.

ompurilastrites9

Puri's funeral took place in Mumbai. As reports suggest, last rites began around 6.45 pm on Friday and were conducted at the Oshiwara crematorium.

His fans queued on streets to catch the last glimpse of the veteran actor.

ompurilastrites8

Om and Nandita Puri's son Ishaan lit the actor's funeral pyre.

ompurilastrites7

ompurilastrites6

Colleagues Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anupam Kher and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra pay tribute to Puri.

ompurilastrites4

Actors Randeep Hooda, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nawazuddin and Paresh Rawal pay tribute to the veteran actor.

ompurilastrites1

Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Sonu Nigam also paid their last respects to Puri.

ompurilastrites2

Ila Arun, Kabir Khan and Satish Kaushik also attended Puri's funeral.

ompurilastrites3

Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpai, and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at the funeral site.

ompurilastrites11

Shekhar Suman, Prakash Jhan and Anil Kapoor were also seen.

ompurilastrites12

Shyam Benegal and Vidya Valan were also spotted.

ompurilastrites13

While Shabana looks shocked, Supriya Pathak couldn't contain her grief.

ompurilastrites10

