Om Shanti Om: Ranveer Singh's Ganesh Aarti Marks Auspicious Beginning For Baba Ramdev's Reality Show

Baba Ramdev’s Om Shanti Om is certainly giving us Bhajan Goals while “Bhagwan ne hamari sunnli” – must be the reaction of the elders of the family in India when on Monday night the recently pitched in channel - Star Bharat saw the debut of none other than India’s revered Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev’s own reality show.The show, titled Om Shanti Om, is a singing competition or rather, a Bhajan singing reality show. With Baba Ramdev placing himself as the mentor, the show will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and judged by a panel called Guru Cools consisting of the celebs that we’ve seen in the past too – Sonakshi Sinha, Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani.There are 14 contestants in the show competing amongst themselves, who have been carefully selected at an audition held at Patanjali Yogpeeth. Via this show, Baba Ramdev aims to inculcate the traditional religious values in today’s youth that they allegedly lack.The first show saw Ranveer Singh as a special host and acting in consonance with the show’s script he performed a ganesh arti, the judges were seen sitting in music asanas and without fail mentioned the word OM before commenting on the performances.The show was conducted in shudh desi Hindi and at times.Apart from this, the audiences, too, were made to actively participate in the show by shouting out Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.Shekhar Ravjiani, one of the judges, explained about how much he adored Baba Ramdev’s yoga and activities. The celebs were busy ranting about how spiritual they are, how religiously inclined they are but the question that arises here is that do we need to convince people for our religious sentiments or the society?This new reality show by Baba Ramdev is something people from all age groups can enjoy together as a family and be mesmerized in the contemporary bhajan-kirtan without feeling pushed.