Omerta Can Be A Disturbing Watch: Rajkummar Rao

: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao, who was overwhelmed with the response to Omerta at the movie's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), says the film can be disturbing for some viewers due to the dark reality it exposes.The film tells the story of Pakistani-origin terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.Rajkummar, who was at TIFF for the movie's premiere, told IANS via social media: "It was an overwhelming experience. It was our world premiere and it opened to a packed house in Toronto. Viewers were quite emotional and stunned after the film."It can be a disturbing watch for some. It shows you the dark reality of a dangerous world."Omerta marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in films like Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid.Mehta is also the creative director of Bose Dead/Alive, an upcoming web series featuring Rajkummar as Subhas Chandra Bose.