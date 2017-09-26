On Dev Anand's 94th Birth Anniversary, Let's Celebrate 10 Of His Best Acts

If the evergreen hero Dev Anand was alive, he would have been surely still making films. With a career spanning over six decades, the actor redefined cinema in his own unique style. On his 94th birth anniversary, we take a look at 10 of his best works.Rahi: One of Dev Saab's unknown gems, the film is based on litterateur Mulk Raj Anand's story 'The Wayfarer'. The film about the relationship between British colonists and Indians was shot in a neo-realistic light by progressive intellectual director KA Abbas. Very seldom did Dev step into the territory of the unwaveringly experimental cinema but he did so in 'Rahi'.: The movie marked the directorial debut of Vijay Anand, Dev Anand's brother. 'Nau Do Gyarah' starred Dev Anand, Shakeela, Kalpana Kartik, Madan Puri, Shashikala and Jeevan. It had the hit song - 'Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke.: The movie has been written, produced, and directed by Nasir Hussain. The movie starred a very young Asha Parekh along with Dev Anand. Pran plays the villain in the movie.: Produced by Guru Dutt and directed by Raj Khosla, 'CID' was a crime thriller. The movie starred Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, K. N. Singh and Waheeda Rehman. Dev Anand played the role of a police inspector in the movie.: This 1951 thriller starred Dev Anand, Yogita Bali and Kalpana Kartik in the lead. Directed by Guru Dutt, the film was produced by Dev Anand's production house Navketan films. Apparently the moive was produced by Dev Anand's house because of the promise he has made to Guru Dutt during their days of struggle.The movie is a tribute of sorts to the 40's Film Noir Hollywood which had the morally ambiguous hero. The movie was a big hit.: The film starred Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Nanda, Chetan Anand, Madan Puri, Leela Chitnis and Helen. The music was by SD Burman. Written by Vijay Anand, the film had guest appearances by Dilip Kumar, Geeta Dutt, Guru Dutt, Kishore Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Sohrab Modi, Mohammed Rafi, Nargis, Nadira and Nimmi in one particular scene.: Directed by Vijay Anand, this classic starred Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. The film is based on the critically acclaimed novel, 'The Guide', by R K Narayan. The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, 42 years after its release.: Produced by Navketan films and directed by Vijay Anand - this hit film starred Dev Anand, Vyjayantimala, Ashok Kumar, Tanuja, Faryal, Anju Mahendru, Sachin, and Helen. Tanuja bagged the Filmfare for the Best Supporting Actress for this film. The movie had a great number of hit songs to its credit.: Starring Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand - the movie was a super hit. The songs 'Dum Maro Dum' and 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka' are still famous. Zeenat Aman won the Filmfare for Best Supporting Actress for her role. The film also starred Mumtaz.: This movie was written and directed by Dev Anand himself. The movie starred Waheeda Rehman, Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Amrish Puri and Dev Anand. The movie had the hit songs - 'Dil Ki Kalam Se' and 'Rangeela Re'.