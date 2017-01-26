On Republic Day Watch These 5 Brilliant Indie Films to Celebrate India

Netflix brings you a list of Indie films at the best of their form that you can sit back at home and watch on Republic Day. While they show diversity in context, subject and finesse, what binds them is the true Indian spirit at their core. Some of these picks serve as a call for action, some provide perspective, and some redefine perceptions. Each of these films take you to an India so diverse, you will wonder how they are bound by the same constitution and showcase different aspects of India and the strength we demonstrate as Indians to overcome the challenges as one nation.

Placebo: This experimental documentary goes inside one of the India’s top medical colleges, where extreme pressure has led to an outbreak of violence and suicide. A documentary like Placebo, does not necessarily answers to the 'why' but it takes the first crucial step of asking that question to students, parents, teachers, and educational communities addressing such a critical problem.

Sairat: When two college students – a rich man’s daughter and a fisherman’s son- defy social edicts by falling in love, violence erupts in their village. Sairat' has more to it than just the issue of caste discrimination; it portrays a blend of hurt pride and egos and the way two youngsters belonging to different socio-economical strata with intense determination to challenge the system.

Interrogation: In this fact-based drama, politically-motivated cops in Andhra Pradesh set out to frame four Tamil labourers for a crime, torturing them to no avail. The one outstanding theme common to the citizens is the fight against political influence encouraging corruption and Interrogation captures it well. This is a great work whose imagery will provoke the audience to mull over standing up against these struggles and issues as citizens.

Autohead: A production crew that thinks it’s making a documentary about a humble Mumbai rickshaw driver unmasks a horrifying truth about their film’s subject. This documentary, captures the poverty and struggles of a typical driver in India through his daily routine and an interesting take on the struggle for the trade of passengers for destination and money.

Amu: A young Indian-American woman visits Delhi to see her family and begins to uncover a dark secret in India’s history that is linked to her past.The film highlights multiple layers of Indian culture through the eyes of someone who was raised in a foreign country.